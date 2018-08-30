Celebration for visitors from Marquette's sister city Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It was a special celebration tonight for members of Marquette's sister city in Japan.

They're visiting from their hometown of Higashiomi.

They've been seeing the sights and meeting Yoopers.

Tonight, there was food and musical performances during the welcome reception at the Peter White Public Library.

One of the women from Japan says it's her first time here and she really likes it.

Naomi Moriconi adds, "The people are quiet, gentle and kind. There are a lot of green parks and forests."

The visitors stay with host families while they're in town.

The group will be heading back to Japan on Sunday.