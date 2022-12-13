MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Judge Brian D. Rahilly of the 11th Circuit Court in Alger County granted a defense motion on Tuesday to reduce the charge against Jason Sadowski to second-degree murder.

Sadowski was previously convicted of Murder in the First Degree in early November, stemming from the killing of Timothy Mozader in 2019.

Alger County Prosecuting Attorney Robert T. Steinhoff says he opposes the judge’s decision to set aside the jury’s ruling in the November conviction.

“We are frankly shocked and alarmed by the ruling,” Steinhoff said in a release. “With this ruling, the court is saying that no reasonable jury could have found the defendant guilty based on the proofs the prosecution presented at trial. In fact, Mr. Sadowski was ultimately convicted of first degree murder by a jury of his peers, which was supported by our evidence alone. We strongly disagree with the court’s ruling and believe it is contrary to the law.”

According to the release from Steinhoff, he is considering appellate options for review of the Court’s decision.

Sentencing for Sadowski is currently set for December 21, 2022, at 9 a.m. in Alger County Circuit Court.