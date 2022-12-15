NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A chicken coop was lost in a fire in Negaunee on

Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Negaunee City Fire Department.

NCFD says responders were dispatched at approximately 6:47 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a structure fire in an out-building on the 100 block of Cambria Road in Negaunee. Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews determined a chicken coop was on fire and fully involved.

Responding crews from both the Negaunee City Fire Department and Ishpeming City Fire Department were able to control the blaze before it spread to surrounding trees.

Not all was lost, as the NCFD says all chickens residing in the coop were able to escape unharmed.

The fire department says the cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty heat lamp within the coop.

NCFD thanks the Ishpeming City Fire Department, Negaunee Police Department, and Marquette County Central Dispatch for their assistance in responding to the fire.