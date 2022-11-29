MARQUETTE, Mi (WJMN)-The 19th annual Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum celebrity art auction takes place this Thursday at the Museum. The Children’s Museum operates almost entirely through donations and fund-raising efforts, with the celebrity art auction chief among them. There will be physical works of art up for bidding, as well as experiences, such as Lunch with the Sheriff, a ride to school in a fire truck, A ride on a, being an NMU Hockey coach for a day, A mother-daughter make-over, and many more. Museum Executive Director, Jessica Hanley says all the proceeds from the auction will be used for operating the museum…for all children.

“We really tried to be a safe haven for kids and families.” Said Hanley. “We cater to everyone. We make it our mission to make sure that every child has a chance to play here. There’s no we never have a barrier to play. So money is never an option. We have a wonderful program called our playmaker’s program, where we offer free passes to families that cannot afford our passports. We do not ever turn anyone away that cannot afford to play here. We always allow them to come in.”

A reception and viewing of the items up for auction start at 5:30, with the actual live auction beginning at 7. The auction will continue online until December 14th. For more information visit https://upchildrensmuseum.org/celebrity-art-auction