Citizens voiced concerns to the Negaunee Township Planning Commission

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP -- Dozens came out to voice their concerns regarding the construction gravel pit off County Road 510 in Negaunee Township.

People questioned the details of the permit that is up for discussion.

Those who attended listed off a number of concerns, from losing property value, noise complaints, and the worry regarding water loss from the well and dam.

Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager said, "Tonight we tabled the application pending some more information to be submitted from the applicant and associated parties. At that time we move to hold a planning commission meeting, regularly scheduled in July to pick the application back up and review it for a decision."

The next Negaunee Township Planning Commission meeting will be on July 9th.

People are encouraged to attend, but they're to know that the next meeting will not be a public hearing.