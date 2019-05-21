Follow @WJMN_Local3

Starting today, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning began their “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

This initiative is to stress the importance of buckling up while getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

More than 600 police and public safety offices are participating and hoping that the public will do the same.

Trooper Stacey Rasanen with Michigan State Police says, “Three out of four people die if they are not wearing their seat belt and actually get ejected from the vehicle, so we are encouraging Michiganders to wear their seat belts. Right now, we’re at the 93 percentile, but it only takes one crash and there’s a lot of people that are going to be missing you if you are not wearing your seat belt.”

This campaign is supported by federal traffic safety funds.

The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $65. The Click it or Ticket campaign goes until June 2nd.