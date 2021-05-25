Click or Ticket has started, see what that means for you



MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning on May 21st and ending on June 7th the Michigan State Police will increase their efforts when enforcing seat belt laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that seat belts saved 15,000 lives in 2017.

“Throughout the year we do a lot of educational pieces with safety belt usage, different educational programs as far as commercials on television, public services announcements that type of thing. Just letting people know the importance of wearing seatbelts,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police said.

While education plays a large part in seat belt awareness, law enforcement has a second leg of the initiative. Click it or Ticket starts the zero tolerance effort. If you’re caught without a seatbelt on, you will get a ticket.

“This is where we just ramp up the enforcement part of it, we issue some more citations during this time,” Giannunzio said. “We put out extra patrols in the area, throughout the U.P. throughout the state and actually throughout several states there’s a huge initiative for the click or ticket campaign.”