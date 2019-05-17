Commitment pays off for 46 Michigan schools

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognized 46 Michigan schools today during special ceremony at the State Capitol for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles, impacting nearly 24,000 students.
“We support and recognize schools for their efforts to promote student health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “These winning schools are promoting health through a variety of strategies including physical education, nutritious food and safe and supportive environments, and are a great example for all schools in Michigan.“
The Michigan School Wellness Award program is part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan, and a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition.
The program encourages schools statewide to create healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top level Gold award.
This year’s schools encouraged students to be active during recess, transformed food service and engaged students to lead for healthy lifestyles. The winners of this year’s School Wellness Awards include:
Gold
- Allendale Middle School in Allendale
- Atherton Elementary School in Burton
- Bendle High School in Burton
- Brookside Elementary School in Big Rapids
- Dudley STEM in Battle Creek
- John D. Pierce Middle School in Waterford
- Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee
- Lamora Park Elementary School in Battle Creek
- MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing
- Negaunee High School in Negaunee
- Negaunee Middle School in Negaunee
- Portland Middle School in Portland
- Post Franklin Elementary School in Battle Creek
- Valley View Elementary School in Battle Creek
Silver
- Betsie Valley Elementary in Thompsonville
- Blair Elementary School, Traverse City
- Cass City Elementary School, Cass City
- Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids
- Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter
- DeWitt Middle School in DeWitt
- Dundee Elementary School in Dundee
- East Middle School in Plymouth
- Grass Lake Middle School in Tecumseh
- Highland Pines School in Caro
- Ludington High School in Ludington
- Manton Middle School in Manton
- Mayville Elementary School in Mayville
- New School High in Plymouth
- Pennfield North Penn School in Battle Creek
- Pennfield Purdy School in Battle Creek
- Powell Middle School in Washington
- Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Coldwater
- Mary Catholic School in Pinckney
- Three Oaks Public School Academy in Muskegon
- Thunder Bay Junior High School in Alpena
- Unionville-Sebewaing Elementary School in Unionville
- Universal Learning Academy in Westland
- University Preparatory Academy – Middle School in Detroit
- Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming
- Whitehall Ealy Elementary School in Whitehall
Bronze
- Bentley Middle School in Burton
- Godfrey Elementary School in Wyoming
- Henry Ford II High School, Sterling Heights
- Marlette Elementary School, Marlette
- Marlette Jr./Sr. High School, Marlette
- Pittsford Middle/High School, Pittsford
To view school award winners and learn more about the School Wellness Award Program, visit Mihealthtools.org. For more information about the Michigan Health and Wellness 4×4 Plan, visit Michigan.gov/healthymichigan.