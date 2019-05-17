Commitment pays off for 46 Michigan schools

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognized 46 Michigan schools today during special ceremony at the State Capitol for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits and tobacco-free lifestyles, impacting nearly 24,000 students.

“We support and recognize schools for their efforts to promote student health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “These winning schools are promoting health through a variety of strategies including physical education, nutritious food and safe and supportive environments, and are a great example for all schools in Michigan.“

The Michigan School Wellness Award program is part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan, and a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition.

The program encourages schools statewide to create healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top level Gold award.

This year’s schools encouraged students to be active during recess, transformed food service and engaged students to lead for healthy lifestyles. The winners of this year’s School Wellness Awards include:

Gold

Allendale Middle School in Allendale

Atherton Elementary School in Burton

Bendle High School in Burton

Brookside Elementary School in Big Rapids

Dudley STEM in Battle Creek

John D. Pierce Middle School in Waterford

Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee

Lamora Park Elementary School in Battle Creek

MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing

Negaunee High School in Negaunee

Negaunee Middle School in Negaunee

Portland Middle School in Portland

Post Franklin Elementary School in Battle Creek

Valley View Elementary School in Battle Creek

Silver

Betsie Valley Elementary in Thompsonville

Blair Elementary School, Traverse City

Cass City Elementary School, Cass City

Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids

Creekside Intermediate School in Dexter

DeWitt Middle School in DeWitt

Dundee Elementary School in Dundee

East Middle School in Plymouth

Grass Lake Middle School in Tecumseh

Highland Pines School in Caro

Ludington High School in Ludington

Manton Middle School in Manton

Mayville Elementary School in Mayville

New School High in Plymouth

Pennfield North Penn School in Battle Creek

Pennfield Purdy School in Battle Creek

Powell Middle School in Washington

Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Coldwater

Mary Catholic School in Pinckney

Three Oaks Public School Academy in Muskegon

Thunder Bay Junior High School in Alpena

Unionville-Sebewaing Elementary School in Unionville

Universal Learning Academy in Westland

University Preparatory Academy – Middle School in Detroit

Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming

Whitehall Ealy Elementary School in Whitehall

Bronze

Bentley Middle School in Burton

Godfrey Elementary School in Wyoming

Henry Ford II High School, Sterling Heights

Marlette Elementary School, Marlette

Marlette Jr./Sr. High School, Marlette

Pittsford Middle/High School, Pittsford

To view school award winners and learn more about the School Wellness Award Program, visit Mihealthtools.org. For more information about the Michigan Health and Wellness 4×4 Plan, visit Michigan.gov/healthymichigan.