MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM) has announced it will partner with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to create a Statewide Housing Plan (SHP) to address affordability and accessibility of homes in Michigan. The SHP is a five-year initiative to chart priorities, goals, and strategies to address the challenges impacting housing equity in the state. It is the first such plan in Michigan’s history.

The SHP lists the following five targets as the minimum in what it aims to accomplish during the inititiative:

75,000+ new or rehabilitated housing units to include: 39,000+ affordable rental units 21,500+ market-rate units (homeowner and rental) 13,500+ homeownership opportunities for low and moderate-income households 1,000+ units of workforce housing

100,000+ households’ housing is stabilized

Significantly reduce the equity gaps in homelessness and homeownership

Strive to make homelessness rare, brief, and one time

15,000+ households increase home energy efficiency and make weatherization improvements

It also lists the following eight priority areas to guide how the plan will take action across the state:

Equity and Racial Justice

Housing Ecosystem

Preventing and Ending Homelessness

Housing Stock

Older Adult Housing

Rental Housing

Homeownership

Communication and Education

Each area features its own set of goals, strategies and outcome measures that you can read about here.

“CAAM has been instrumental in helping MSHDA understand the myriad barriers and challenges impacting greater accessibility to quality affordable housing for the people of Michigan,” said Tiffany King, MSHDA Equity and Inclusion Officer. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to affordable housing, and finding viable solutions requires the involvement and insights from numerous stakeholders like CAAM to ensure we are best addressing the needs of residents in every Michigan community.”

The goal of the SHP is to identify and address social and geographic barriers and inequities that prevent Michigan residents from access to affordable housing. It cites the rising cost of housing in recent years, stating that the average sale price for a home in Michigan increased 84% between January 2013 and October 2021, despite the average number of building permits being awarded for new housing construction is less than half of pre-2008 Recession levels. Additionally, its goals aims to address inequalities such as 52% of the state’s homeless population being Black, despite making up only 14% of the overall population.

“It was an honor to be a part of the Statewide Housing Plan Partnership Advisory Council to develop a plan with a shared vision in addressing housing issues and needs in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas,” said Michelle LaJoie, executive director of Community Action Alger-Marquette and CEDAM board member. “CEDAM and its members look forward to partnering with MSHDA to execute the plan, and ultimately, ensure all Michigan residents have access to stable, quality, affordable housing.”

SHP’s next steps include the creation of a new statewide housing partnership that will work alongside regional groups and Michigan’s Campaign to End Homelessness to meet the goals of the plan. A public dashboard is planned to report on statewide and regional outcomes.

You can learn for about the Statewide Housing Plan here.