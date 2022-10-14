MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A community and campus reception for new Northern Michigan University President Dr. Brock Tessman is planned next week. The reception will be held in ballrooms III and IV in the Northern Center on Tuesday, October 18 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., featuring appearances by the NMU Marching Band and the NMU Jazz Combo.

Tessman will officially become the university’s 17th president on February 1, 2023 after the NMU Board of Trustees unanimously approved his selection in September.

Tessman grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, and has served as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018. He also has previous experience as a faculty member and campus leader with the university.

Tessman will be in Marquette Oct. 17-22, meeting with campus groups and Marquette city and school officials, as well as touring NMU facilities. Tessman’s wife, Kristin, and daughters Frances and Leona will accompany him on the trip.