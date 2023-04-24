NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The second annual Irontunes is returning this summer to bring the community together for live music and socializing in downtown Negaunee.

Irontunes is being revamped for 2023, with six events on planned on Thursday evenings in July and August in the town’s new social district. Bean bag boards will be placed throughout the downtown area in public spaces, including Chiri Park, on the viaduct near the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company, and the city lot near Barr’s Bar.

While the first iteration of Irontunes in 2022 was held in the style of a street festival in Negaunee’s downtown, no street closures will occur in 2023. With Negaunee’s social district now in place in 2023, the event will have greater focus on the businesses within the district.

“The DDA believes that we will see an increased level of activity centered around our bean bag boards this season,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. “We feel that their locations will be more inviting and will pair well with our newly established social district.”

Irontunes will take place from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the following dates this summer:

July 13

July 20

July 27

August 3

August 10

August 17

You can hear more from Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron Tuesday night on Local 3 News at 6 and 10.