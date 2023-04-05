BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Applications are open to register for Camp STAR 2023. The camp is an annual weekend-long event full of fun activities and support designed for children ages 8 through 17 who have experienced the death of a parents, sibling, grandparent, friend, or other loved one.

The camp is hosted each year at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay, sponsored by STAR Children’s Bereavement Services. The camp combines traditional, fun, camp activities with grief education and emotional support for children who attend.

Camp STAR 2023 will take place on August 11-13 and is free to attend. You can find an application for campers here.

Camp activities include arts and crafts, hiking, sharing circles, games, Native American drum, bonfires, singing, swimming, sewing, and more.

All camp activities are facilitated by caring and trained professionals, and volunteers. Each camper is assigned a camp buddy, who is a specially trained mentor that provides one-on-one companionship throughout the weekend.

Through the activities and buddy relationship, the children learn skills to share and remember the person that was lost.

Camp Buddies are young adults ages 18 to 25. You can learn more about becoming a camp volunteer here.