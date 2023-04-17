PARADISE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Brimley man was found safe after becoming separated from his group on a trail in Chippewa County on Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar shared details of the search and rescue in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff, Chippewa County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a man at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, reporting he had become separated from his friends along Wildcat Trail near Whitefish Point in Paradise, Michigan. The man told dispatchers he was lost in the woods and wet.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man’s vehicle parked on Wildcat Trail near Lake Superior, but found no sign of the man or his friends.

Responders continued searching on foot and using a tracked vehicle. U.S. Border Patrol, as well as Chippewa County Sheriff’s search and rescue and victim’s services unit were called to assist in the search. The man’s friends eventually arrived back at their vehicle, hoping the man had made it back as well.

Further along in the search, the man was eventually located in a swampy area in the woods prior to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Despite snowy and wet conditions, the man and rescuers were able to safely exit the woods after a few hours.

The Sheriff thanked all involved in the rescue, including the U.S. Border Patrol, VSU, and Central Dispatch.