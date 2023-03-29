MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a COVID-related hiatus, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is again continuing its tradition of serving monthly meals to those in need.

For decades, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette has been providing meals and fellowship to those on fixed incomes, college students, the homeless, and anyone who may need to stretch their monthly food budget. The meals are prepared and donated by members of the congregation and are free to anyone who shows up.

Wednesday’s dinner was the first such meal after being put on hold for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the economic relief they provide, these dinners also bring a sense of community and fellowship to the lonely. According to congregation member Fred Cole, the timing of the meal is important as well.

“I think there are people that fall between the cracks. And again, we realize it’s some people receiving assistance, and assistance was cut significantly here in March, both at the state and federal levels,” Cole said. “And that’s why we really tried to make a push to revive this tradition. And again, we put it on the last Wednesday of the month, each month because of that. Some people will be running short at the end of the month. Our basic motto is ‘All are welcome’.”

For new residents, Tessa Morton and her husband Darrius, Marquette’s generosity is much appreciated.

“In Marquette sharing meals and genuine fellowship is something that’s still really important to the people here, and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve put down roots here as a community, and why we’re gonna stay here,” Morton said.

St. Paul’s plans to continue serving meals on the last Wednesday of the month, and as always, All are welcome.