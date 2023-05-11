ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Country singer Jackson Dean has been announced as the first act of the grandstand entertainment for the 2023 U.P. State Fair.

Dean will perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. The U.P. State Fair will run from August 14-20, featuring a full lineup of entertainment throughout the week.

Fair organizers shared the following details in a release announcing Dean’s performance:

Quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country, Jackson Dean is mature beyond his years. He opted to move out to a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather’s property with no heat and no plumbing at just 18 years old. An adventurous and carefree spirit, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist is also an old soul and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art, and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars. Bringing that same sense of adventure and down-home vibe to his songwriting, the “modern-day Country rambler” (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album “Greenbroke” (out now via Big Machine Records). The Maryland native’s single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” was the fastest debut to reach No. one in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut.

Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson Dean has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice and Brothers Osborne, and found himself on the bill for events like Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

Gold circle tickets for Dean’s performance are now on sale for $15. They can be purchased here through the presenting sponsor Island Resort and Casino.

General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the Fair. You can purchase advance gate admission for the U.P. State Fair here.