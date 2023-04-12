ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm announced Wednesday they have received state approval to begin a new Agricultural Career Technical Education (AG CTE) program in partnership with Ishpeming High School, the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA), and Northern Michigan University (NMU).

The new program is set to begin in Fall 2023. In a release announcing the program, MARESA CTE Director Erich Ziegler says it will be the only Horticulture-focused AG CTE class in the U.P.

“CTE courses provide hands-on learning in a relevant and rigorous way, where students are truly prepared for their future,” Ziegler said.

Carrie Meyer, the Superintendent of Ishpeming Public School District, added that the class will allow junior and senior students from any Marquette County or Alger County school to learn about growing and harvesting fresh food while working towards credit at NMU.

Ishpeming Middle and High School Principal Seth Hoopingarner added that the program will provide students with the opportunities to learn, connect, and a diversity of career pathways in food and other related industries.

“There is a massive economic need for professionals in food production and this CTE program will prepare Ishpeming students for the future economy in the U.P.,” Hoopingarner said.

In continued partnership between NMU and Partridge Creek Farm, the CTE program will focus on outdoor organic growing techniques at the Partridge Creek Intergenerational Farm that broke ground last fall. It will also support STEM learning through a new indoor hydroponic school growing lab.

“Engaging students in growing their food directly helps address food insecurity by creating more local and resilient food systems. Indoor agriculture is an expanding industry in which these students will have the opportunity to explore careers,” said Kim Smith Kolasa, co-founder of NMU’s Indoor Agriculture program and Partnership Development Director for Fork Farms. “Additionally, students who grow their own food are more likely to consume it, which leads to healthier eating habits and increased nutrition. All of this ultimately leads to healthier communities.”

Fresh food grown in the program will also be sold back to the cafeteria.

“Increasing the local produce in our school lunches is a proven way to build healthier youth and increase our local economy. I can’t imagine a better way to engage students in their own futures than allowing them to see their hard work be realized first hand in high school,” said May Tsupros, PCF Director and Board President of the National Farm to School Network.

Additionally, Partridge Creek Farm is currently partnering with MTU and MiSTAR to build a standards aligned, hands-on K-8th grade curriculum that will also explore four pillars of learning: health & nutrition education, community & environmental stewardship, ag education, and entrepreneurship. The curriculum will be piloted in 2023 and is set to launch in early 2025.

If you know a student interested in joining the program this fall, you can email Ishpeming Principal Hoopengarner (shoopingarner@ishpemingschools.com) or Director May Tsupros (may@partridgecreekfarm.org).

You can stay up to date with Partridge Creek Farm on Facebook.