MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Warm weather is finally on its way back to the U.P., bringing with it a community-favorite event in Munising. The Alger County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Pictured Rocks Days and Yoopers Ride Free held by Pictured Rocks Cruises will officially return to kick off the summer season from June 10-11, 2023.

The festival is held annually at Binsfeld Bayshore Park in Munising, featuring live music, food trucks and vendors, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and other fun activities throughout the weekend. Performing musical acts in 2023 include Troy Graham, DayDreamers, Whiskey Ryan and Catfish Kennedy, Jim and Ray, and The Make-Believe Spurs.

Tickets for a free Pictured Rocks tour for Upper Peninsula residents will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on June 10-11, with a limit of 1,000 free tickets per day, weather permitting. To claim your free tickets, U.P. residents must show photo ID with an Upper Peninsula address in-person at the Pictured Rocks Cruises Box Office located at 100 City Park Drive in Munising.

“We are wholeheartedly looking forward to spring and having Pictured Rocks Days as our yearly kickoff for the summer season here in downtown Munising. This event is not only enjoyed by thousands of visitors that come to our area, but also our community,” said Kathy Reynolds, CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce. “I think one of the big reasons we have done so well over the years is because we offer something for everyone of every age. Whether that is a variety of music for the two days and having 100+ vendors or also having the ability to do other activities in our area before and after coming to the festival. In addition, people are ready to get outdoors and this is one, if not the largest event at this time of the year in the U.P.”

Pictured Rocks Days was started in 2013 as a collaboration between the Alger County Chamber of Commerce and Pictured Rocks Cruises following the success of the Yoopers Ride Free event in 2012. The festival has become a popular staple in the community, attracting thousands of visitors to the area each year.

“Pictured Rocks Cruises is excited to be part of this community event,” said John Madigan, general manager of Pictured Rocks Cruises. “It’s hard to believe Yoopers Ride Free has been going on over 10 years.”

Photo provided by the Alger County Chamber of Commerce

“Munising Visitors Bureau is excited to be included as a community partner in our annual summer kickoff event. We appreciate and see all of the work the chamber and the cruises put in to make this event happen and are grateful to be able to work with such dynamic partners,” said Cori Ann Cearley, president of the Munising Visitors Bureau, a large sponsor of the event.

For more information about the event or to be a vendor contact the Alger County Chamber of Commerce at (906) 387-2138 or visit the event website here.