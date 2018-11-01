Congressman Bergman reflects on synagogue shooting

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Upper Peninsula Congressman Jack Bergman says the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed eleven people was an act of pure hate.

“There’s no room for hate in our country, or anywhere, but especially when it comes to the kind of hate that was behind the tragedy in Pittsburgh,” Bergman told the Radio Results Network. “That is not who we are as a people. Evil must be crushed. I don’t use that term lightly. But evil has to be crushed and that event was evil.”

You’ll recall that Bergman was part of a group of Republican congressmen who was targeted by a gunman on a baseball field in Washington DC two years ago, in which colleague Steve Scalise (R-La.) was badly injured.

“Just the mention of Steve Scalise and how he’s doing brings back very vivid memories of that morning on the 14th of June on the baseball field,” Bergman told RRN News. “The behavior that that guy exhibited that day was not who we are as a people.”

Bergman says that he disagrees with some commentators that blame President Trump’s rhetoric is responsible for the violence that is happening in our country.

He points an accusing finger at the media, noting that “incivility sells”.

“That sends a message to young people that this type of behavior is acceptable,” he said. “It’s not.”