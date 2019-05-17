Congressman Kildee supports House Bill to lower cost of prescription drugs

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today applauded passage of H.R. 987, the Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act, which would help to rein in the soaring costs of health care and prescription drugs.

This bill would help pave the way for generic prescription drugs to come into the market sooner, which can significantly lower costs for consumers.

“Michiganders are paying too much out-of-pocket for their prescription drugs. No one should ever have to choose between taking their medication, putting food on the table or paying their rent. I am proud to support this legislation to help generic drugs get introduced to the marketplace sooner, meaning greater competition and lower costs. While this bill is a start, Congress should continue looking for ways to make prescription drugs more affordable. I urge the U.S. Senate to take up this legislation right away,” Congressman Kildee said.

Year-over-year, the prices of prescription drugs in the United States continue to go up, often rapidly. Recent data show that 24 percent of Americans didn’t fill a prescription in the past year due to the high costs. In addition, 19 percent of Americans said they skipped a dose or cut pills in half in the previous year because of the high costs.

H.R. 987 would also restore funding for Affordable Care Act outreach and enrollment efforts, which are critical to ensure Americans know about their healthcare options. Congressman Kildee introduced legislation in February that was included in H.R. 987 to provide funding to educate Americans about open enrollment dates, coverage options and financial support available to the public.

The passage of the Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act today in the House is the latest action by a new Democratic majority to make Congress work for the people. In recent weeks, A Democratically-elected House acted to pass other key pieces of legislation, including: