Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Downtown Iron Mountain and Bay College West are hosting the Connecting Tourism Communities Conference.

It will be held on Tuesday, June 25th. This is a free event. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the conference events go until 3:30 p.m.

The participants are encouraged to register beforehand. Interactive “workshops on the go” sessions are being held in downtown Iron Mountain locations that feature speakers who will provide educational and informational best practices on Tourism, Community Development, Outdoor Recreation, and Engaging Youth and Community partners.

Keynote speaker Adam Holryod, owner of Contrast Coffee will kick off the conference starting on the Bay West Campus. Active engagement workshop sessions are focused on four primary themes: Downtown Development and Placemaking in Tourism, Tourism Marketing and Promotion, MSU Extension Programming for Communities and Tourism, and Engaging Youth and Community Members.

Artist Mia Tavonatti who has been instrumental in several mural projects in downtown Iron Mountain is a featured speaker and will be providing tours of the murals.

This free conference is open to the public, or anyone involved or interested in tourism, community development, downtowns, placemaking or how to become more civically engaged in your community.

For more information contact Downtown Iron Mountain at 906-774-8534 or www.downtownironmountain.com.