Construction update of new UP Health System hospital

MARQUETTE -- The new UP Health System hospital is still on track for an April opening. The finishing touches are being added to the exterior - including the new signage. Next, equipment and furniture will be moved in to the building.

State inspectors have given good feedback after visiting the site as recently as a couple weeks ago.

Mary Armijo, Associate Administrator, UP Health System, says, "You know, we're wrapping things up, we're hoping to get construction wrapped up by the end of January at the latest. We have been in close contact with our state inspector, so he's come out and done inspections over the course of the life of the project and was very complimentary of the Skanska-Closner team, the quality of the build, so we are very excited to hear that."

A mock move date is scheduled for February and March to practice getting patients and staff from the old hospital to the new one. A plan is being put in place to make the move as easy and safe as possible.

Armijo continues, "It takes a little bit of planning and a lot of hard work around work flows because the physical structure of our building changes. So we're working with our teams at the hospital to ensure that they're going to be ready for operations when we move in April."

A new change that patients will notice at the new hospital...a "Disney" concept; meaning, similar to Disney parks, staff and patients have different hallways, elevators, etc. It's being called "front of house" and "back of house".

Armijo explains, "The hospital was built where the front hallway is really the public facing hallway and so you're never going to have the intermingle of staff and patients like we do today in the current hospital. It'll be a lot easier for our patients and family members to get around and have access to each one of the floors through a centralized elevator. It will be very good for our community."

Some additional features include a new MRI and CT scan machines among many other new equipment, heated sidewalks and helicopter pad, automatic doors, and a patient-focused lobby and main entrance.