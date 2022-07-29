MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership (MASCP) is set to host the Consul General of Japan (CGJ) Yusuke Shindo next week. Shindo, who works in the Japanese Consulate Office in Detroit, will visit Marquette on August 3 and 4.

As part of the visit, CGJ Shindo and his wife, Mrs. Seiko Shindo, will receive tours of the area and meet with representatives from the MASCP, as well as the City of Marquette and Northern Michigan University.

MASCP has invited the public to a reception for Mr. and Mrs. Shindo in the Sister City Room and Huron Mountain Club Gallery at Peter White Public Library on Thursday, August 4, from 4-6 p.m.

The reception will celebrate 43 years of sister city friendship between the City of Marquette and Higashiomi, Japan.

CGJ Shindo began his career as a Japanese diplomat in 1989 and has served in a variety of foreign posts. He was appointed in 2021 as Consul General for the Japanese Consulate Office in Detroit.

The Consulate General of Japan in Detroit was established in 1993 by the Government of Japan to serve in the states of Michigan and Ohio and is responsible for protecting the interests of Japanese citizens and strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance through furthering relations with local governments, companies, educational institutions, cultural organizations, and the general public.

For future updates, you can follow the Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership on Facebook