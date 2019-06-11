Controlling mosquitoes in Marquette

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE– Mosquitoes are not just annoying they can also carry the dangerous West Nile Virus.

While there is a moderate risk of the disease in the U.P., there are ways you can prevent mosquitoes and avoid being bitten.

If you’re looking to get rid of mosquitoes this summer you need to start by getting rid of standing water.

Patrick Jacuzzo, Director of Environmental Health, Marquette County Health Department says, “Well, this spring we had a lot of rainfall, water tables are high, people have probably seen standing water in places that they’ve never seen it before. So, that provides a good opportunity for mosquito breeding which should lead to higher incidents of bites and mosquito population in the U.P.”

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in water. Once the eggs hatch, the mosquitoes move to shaded areas. Those shady spots underneath your plants can be a good hiding spot for mosquitoes.

Patrick Jacuzzo continues, ” mosquitoes can carry specific diseases, in the U.P. the mosquito population does have West Nile virus present… So it’s important to minimize bite risk of mosquitos to avoid potential West Nile virus infection.”

But there are ways to protect yourself.

“You can prevent mosquito bites by using EPA approved insecticides and repellents, using screening indoors, avoiding high mosquito activities period like dawn and dusk and that kind of thing,” says Patrick Jacuzzo.

Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants is also a recommendation.

Adult male mosquitoes only consume nectar; the female mosquitoes are the ones that bite.

FROM THE MARQUETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Most people are infected with West Nile through mosquito bites, with only a few cases occurring through blood transfusion and organ transplantation.

Dr. Frankovich, Medical Director for the Marquette County Health Department, notes that “Although there is much buzz about West Nile, in reality, it is usually a very mild disease that occurs primarily between June and September. It is so mild that 80% of those who get bitten and infected will never even know they had an infection. Only one in five people will actually feel sick with fever and possibly headache, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. And of these, only one percent will actually become seriously ill with neurologic symptoms due to infection in or around the brain (called meningitis or encephalitis).”



Since there is no vaccine to prevent infection with WNV and specific medication that treats it effectively, the public health message is prevention. Overall, prevention strategies center on limiting the number of mosquitoes and avoiding bites from the sturdy ones that remain.



For the average homeowner, recommendations center around the elimination of standing water in places like planters, pool covers, pet water dishes, gutters, and birdbaths.

It is also important to plan on checking screens for tears and using air conditioning if screens are not present.

Other avoidance measures include:

Avoid being in areas with lots of mosquitoes between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Use light, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants if being out at those times is

unavoidable

Consider using hats with netting if working outside for extended periods

Take a look at mosquito repellent options. A variety of types are available

Products containing DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535 and​​​​​​​ some Oil of Lemon and para-menthane-diol products can offer longer lasting​​​​​​​ protection according to the national Centers for Disease Control

However, when used appropriately, the safety track record for these agents is actually very good.

Complications have generally related to an excessive application or use of a particular agent in an infant or young child for whom it was not intended (for example, oil of lemon is not recommended under three years of age).

Follow label instructions and shower or wash after returning indoors. If sunscreen and insect repellents are both to be used, it is typically recommended applying sunscreen first.

Repellents typically do not require as frequent reapplication as sunscreen. Use of products combining DEET and sunscreen is not recommended.



According to Frankovich, “West Nile Virus is not likely to cause serious illness in our area residents but a small bit of extra precaution in mosquito avoidance can make illness even more unlikely.”