Convicted killer Kelly Cochran appeal denied

The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the 2017 conviction of Kelly Cochran in the 2014 death of Christopher Karl Regan, Sr.

Documents released today say the decision came after the Court reviewed briefs and heard oral argument in Cochran's filed appeal.

The decision and opinion of the Court of Appeals in PEOPLE OF MI V KELLY MARIE COCHRAN, Docket No. 338951, has been released.

To view the opinion(s) and any associated document(s), click the link(s) below. Opinion - Per Curiam - Unpublished

In the decision, the Court wrote, " Defendant appeals as of right her jury trial convictions of first-degree murder, MCL 750.316;1 larceny in a building, MCL 750.360; conspiracy to mutilate a dead body, MCL 750.157a and MCL 750.160; concealing the death of a person, MCL 333.2841(3); and lying to a peace officer, MCL 750.479c(2)(d). The trial court sentenced her to life imprisonment without parole for first-degree murder, 2½ to four years’ imprisonment for larceny in a building, 6 to 10 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to mutilate a dead body, three to five years’ imprisonment for concealing the death of a person, and 2½ to four years’ imprisonment for lying to a peace officer. We affirm, but remand this case for the ministerial task of correcting an obvious typographical error in the judgment of sentence."

That last sentence above is addressed later in the seven-page document, "We affirm defendant’s convictions and sentences, but note that the judgment of sentence contains a typographical error. The amended judgment of sentence reflects a sentence of six months’ to four years’ imprisonment for larceny, but the trial court actually sentenced defendant to 2½ to four years’ imprisonment for that crime."

Cochran, in May of 2018, was sentenced to 65 years in prison in Indiana in the 2016 death of her 37-year-old husband. She pleaded guilty to killing Jason Thad Cochran, her husband of 13 years. The plea was part of a deal with the Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor's Office to seek neither a life sentence nor the death penalty in the case.

She was convicted in February, 2017 in Iron County Trial Court of the 2014 murder of 53-year-old Christopher Karl Regan and sentenced to life in prison.

Links to the original television documentary

Sex, Lies and Murder: The Cochran Case

produced by Local 3 News are below.

Cochran reportedly smothered Jason at their Hobart, Indiana home as revenge for Regan's murder.

Jason and Kelly Cochran, originally from Indiana, had lived in the U.P. only a short time when Kelly met Chris Regan at work. According to court testimony from her trial, the Cochrans had a 'marriage pact' that required the death of anyone with whom either of them had an affair.

Kelly admitted that she lured Regan to the couple's home, where they shot and dismembered him, then scattered his remains in the woods of Iron County.

Investigators believe she - and Jason - may have been involved in other crimes.

Jeremy Ogden is retired from the Hobart Police Department. He worked closely with former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo on solving the murder of Christopher Regan and also investigated the death of Jason Cochran.

Ogden recently told Local 3 News, "I think Kelly has been given plenty of time by the court system and I hope that she uses it wisely and will bring all the people closure that deserve it."

He added, "I think it's important she accepted responsibility. Nothing can ever bring Jason back to the Cochran family. However, this will give them some level of closure."

