HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One person was confirmed dead and another is believed to be dead but has yet to be located following a house fire Friday night in Portage Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to a report of two individuals trapped inside a burning residence around 9:16 p.m. Friday. No names have been released at this time.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is being handled by the MSP Eighth District Fire

Investigator.

Other responding agencies included the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Lake Fire Department,

Mercy EMS, Stanton Twp. Fire Department, Hurontown Fire Department, and Chassell Fire Department. The Houghton County Medical Examiner was called to the scene as well.