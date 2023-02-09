BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Congressman Jack Bergman recently introduced legislation to address longstanding land claims of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community while clearing the title of current landowners in the community. Since its inception in 1854, the L’Anse Reservation was meant to be a permanent homeland for Lake Superior Chippewa, however, over the years the Federal Government has taken large portions of the reservation without any compensation.

The proposed legislation would provide for just that compensation.

“We had lands that were taken, and we weren’t compensated for the lands that were taken,” said Doreen Blaker, KBIC President. “So this act that’s coming through will compensate the tribe for the lands that were taken from these two acts. It also clears completely clears the title to this land. People own it now.”

Blaker says it’s a sad story repeated over and over again in native lands across the country.

“It’s a very sad story when you look at the history of how the land was taken from tribes, how the land was taken from individual Indians,” said Blaker. “It’s too, too big or too large of a subject to even really talk about.”

But, lawmakers are talking about it. The just introduced bill, which still has to go through committee, both houses have yet to lay out how that compensation should look like, one thing is certain, there will be no impact on the current owners of the land.

“We had no intentions of ever bringing property owners into this, this wasn’t them,” said Blaker. “This was the Department of Interior who did this, and the idea is to permanently extinguish you know any sort of claim towards that.”

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is the oldest and largest in Michigan is among the small percentage still living in their ancestral homeland.

“This is our homeland, our ancestors have been here forever,” said Blaker.