BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN)- It may look like winter outside, but one Upper Peninsula community is holding what they hope will be an autumn tradition.

The first annual Baraga Turkey Trot takes place Saturday at 10:00 am in Baraga. The 5k run/walk event will wind its way through downtown Baraga, beginning and ending at the high school. The event will benefit the Baraga Area School’s track and field programs as well as their cross-country team. Baraga junior, Ellie Daleen says small programs like Baraga’s need to raise money through events like this to fund their sport’s expenses.

“Well being part of both teams, it’s really really important,” Daleen says. “The track team could really use some new equipment. In cross country, we’ve been doing can drives, but that, that only gets so far so we’re hoping that this will bring in a lot of money for our meets.”

Close to 90 people have registered for the event, with medals going to the top finishers. Below is all of the information for Saturday’s event.