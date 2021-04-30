$2.7 Million in grant funds coming to Hancock after 2018 floods

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has awarded a $2.7 million dollar grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the city of Hancock, Michigan for flood relief.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Friday that the funds would provide flood resilient infrastructure as well as a new business and technology park for tech and tech-driven manufacturing.

In a release from the Governor’s office, she said, “As we continue putting Michigan back to work, this $2.7 million grant will allow us to continue building our economy back better from the pandemic and create good-paying jobs.” The statement continued, “Michigan is grateful to Biden Administration and Secretary Raimondo at the Department of Commerce for investing in our communities and helping us build up the industries of the future.”

The goal of the grant is to invest in drainage to prepare for future floods, as well as attracting business and creating jobs to the area.

“The City of Hancock would like to extend our appreciation to the Economic Development Authority for approving the grant application to proceed with the Hancock Business & Technology Park,” said Mary Babcock, city manager for Hancock. “The project has been a true collective effort between the City Council, WUPPDR, KEDA and OHM Advisors to spur economic development in this region. We appreciate the investment in our community by the EDA and are looking forward to starting the project.”

According to a release from the Governor:

The EDA connected public and private stakeholders on the Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission to lead this initiative. The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission works to strengthen the regional economy and create jobs through public and private investments, including this 2.7 million grant.

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided an additional $600 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery efforts for areas affected by major natural disasters that occurred in 2018 and 2019. Hancock qualified for this grant as a result of the 2018 floods.