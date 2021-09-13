2,071 steps: U.P. firefighter honors lives lost on 9/11 at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw Bay and Baraga firefighter Jake Putala climbed 2,071 steps at the Michigan Capitol on Saturday to honor fallen 9/11 first responders. The fire department says 2,071 steps represents the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center.
“The sacrifices made by the hundreds of first responders on that dark day—as they rescued people in collapsing buildings—were incredible and heroic,” Putala stated. “Although this challenge was exhausting, it was nothing compared to what these brave men and women experienced.”
This challenge has turned into an annual activity for the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department (KBFD). The agency says they hope to encourage other departments to join in the future.
