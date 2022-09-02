COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s all about the trails this weekend in Copper Harbor. Saturday and Sunday is the 29th Annual Keweenaw Mountain Lodge Copper Harbor Trails Fest.

“So we bring all of our trail aficionados and fans and riders and racers out just to have a good time here in Copper Harbor,” said Nathan Miller, Executive Director, Copper Harbor Trails Club. “We’ve got five different races throughout the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. Something for every type of ride. We’ve got cross country races for people who just want to ride 30 miles straight through, trying to get that done as quick as they can, loads of big hill climbs and views along they way. We’ve got downhill races for the adrenaline junkies who just want to cruise as fast as they can down Brockway Mountain on the overflow trail. But we’ve got enduro-races which have classes for all levels of racers including beginners, as well as a 10K trail run and a junior mountain biking race.”

Besides the races, there will be interpretive nature hikes and a mini skills clinic for people who want to learn the basics of mountain biking.

