31 Backpacks fills buses with over 400 bags of food for Copper Country students

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Yoopers continue to serve their community this holiday season by making sure no kid goes hungry over Christmas/winter break.

At Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church Tuesday morning, 31 Backpacks, a non-profit organization that helps fight food insecurity, filled buses with food and personal hygiene products for students in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties.

“Each bag has, it’s more family-style oriented food rather than the individual meals for the weekends,” said Melissa Maki, vice president of 31 Backpacks. “So they’re getting things like a loaf of bread, jar of peanut butter, jar of jam, boxes of pasta, spaghetti sauce. A lot of personal hygiene products: shampoo, body washes, tooth brushes, tooth paste. A bag of Cuties. There’s a little candy we snuck in there too. So they’re getting a little bit of that too.”

31 Backpacks’ usual mission is providing food and other items on weekends for at-risk children. The majority of donations come from the community.

“50 million people in the United States are at risk for going without food. That’s one in five people. We are a local program and so the locals are the ones that are our biggest supporters because you know it’s staying here in your community,” said Maki.

Each family will also receive a $100 gift card to buy fresh produce, milk, and any other perishable items they may need.