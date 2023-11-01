HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Thursday, November 2 is the kick-off of the annual 41 North Film Festival.

The 41 North Film Festival showcases award-winning independent films and filmmakers from around the region, country, and world. The four-day event has a line-up of over 20 films, as well as panels, special guests, and music. One of the films featured is “Erie Situation” which takes a look at the combination of science and politics around a great lake’s toxic algae problem. Another film to be shown at the festival is the stop motion film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”. The film introduces the audience to a one inch talking shell who inspired a documentary filmmaker.

“I try very hard to think about films that will appeal to many different sectors of the campus and the community,” said Festival Coordinator Erin Smith. “So, for instance, last festival, we had film on hockey, we had film on diabetes. We had a beautiful film on a bird Hospital in India. We have films that are exciting and engaging for the students that you know depict dramatic events and interesting things to them. So, it’s a really good variety and we also have a combination of feature length films and documentary shorts programs.”

The 41 North Film Festival will be held November 2-5 at Michigan Technological University’s Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free to the public. You can find the full list of films and their scheduled times on 41northfilmfest.mtu.edu.