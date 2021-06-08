47th Annual Rice Lake Fishing Derby casting away on June 13

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Linden-Hubbell Sportsmen’s Association will host their 47th annual Rice Lake Fishing Derby on June 13 from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Registration is from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday and 7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Sunday. It costs $6 for adults, $3 for juniors and $1 for children to enter.

$1,500 in prizes are up for grabs for walleye and northern pike. The top prize is a $300 gift certificate for the largest fish by weight caught that day and the second-place prize is a $200 gift certificate.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no raffles or food and drinks but there will be a silent auction. Social distancing is required along with masks where people are gathered.