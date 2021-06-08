47th Annual Rice Lake Fishing Derby casting away on June 13

Copper Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Linden-Hubbell Sportsmen’s Association will host their 47th annual Rice Lake Fishing Derby on June 13 from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Registration is from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Saturday and 7:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Sunday. It costs $6 for adults, $3 for juniors and $1 for children to enter.

$1,500 in prizes are up for grabs for walleye and northern pike. The top prize is a $300 gift certificate for the largest fish by weight caught that day and the second-place prize is a $200 gift certificate.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no raffles or food and drinks but there will be a silent auction. Social distancing is required along with masks where people are gathered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories