HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – On March 14, the spirit of ‘SISU’ just wasn’t enough. On that day Finlandia University’s board voted unanimously to dissolve the 126-year-old institution. The only university in North America, founded by Finns will hold its final commencement on May 7.

The phrase, ‘SISU’ meaning determination or grit has been the driving force for Finlandia throughout its fragile existence. However, dwindling enrollment and an adverse financial climate finally took their toll. Local 3’s John Truitt had an opportunity to sit down with Finlandia President Tim Pinnow for a look into the perfect storm that took down Finlandia.

“This has never been a rich institution,” said Pinnow. “It’s always been about an institution that serves common working people we are 50% eligible and 50% first-generation. So we don’t serve an affluent student base and affluent family base and so, it’s always struggled. It’s never not struggled. There are simply fewer 18-year-olds going to college, there are simply fewer 18-year-olds, we don’t need as many seats for students as we used to. As that happens, then the sector contracts and so the number of schools is going to drop and it’s and the whole COVID funding thing is going to make it rather than a little bit each year. This year is going to be a big year for school closings.”

President Pinnow shared a story from the very beginning.

“From its very first year where the founder asked his driver to pull over on the way back from Atlantic Mine, you know, about five miles south asked his driver to pull the carriage over so he could they could get down and pray that they made it through the year,” said Pinnow.

The one thing that was clearly evident is the benevolence of not only the administration, staff, and faculty, but the support of the community. For that, Pinnow is grateful.

“The first thing I would say is thank you for all the support for the last 126 years.” said Pinnow. “It’s been an amazing run. I would also say thank you for your support during this time because you know the folks here have been really fantastic.”

With that, there are still opportunities available to their students. Finlandia has secured teach-out agreements with many institutions that will take in Finlandia’s displaced students. Essentially, any student with a minimal amount of credits can transfer to a teach-out school for the same cost and the same status as was had at Finlandia.

“The students have to be guaranteed admission,” said Pinnow. “They have to be guaranteed at the same time to completion. So, if they’re a junior and they only have one year left, you’re only going to have one year left at the new school and you know that can vary slightly but in general, it can be no more expensive.”

The administration has been and will continue to aid all of its affected employees with finding employment elsewhere. The future of campus buildings and grounds is still unsure. The Finnish American Heritage Center is expected to remain in Hancock, President Pinnow made it very clear that every effort to avoid closure was pursued but, in the end, Finlandia will go out with grace and dignity.

“For everything, there is a season and there’s a time to mourn and a time to die and we’ve reached that point here and so we’re going to do it as beautifully and gracefully as we can,” said Pinnow.