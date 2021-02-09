A look inside the rich history of a young hotel, The Vault Hotel

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Driving down Sheldon Ave. in downtown Houghton, a lot of old buildings may catch your eye, including The Vault Hotel.

“My husband and I lived about three years in southern California and spent some time traveling and traveling internationally and we really just used a lot of inspirations from all of our travels and out time living in other places and thought that we could pull it all together in a great concept here in Houghton,” said Jennifer Julien, co-owner, The Vault Hotel.

This boutique hotel is a 130 year old building which was once Houghton National Bank.

“We really created the brand, The Vault Hotel to pay homage to the history of this building. So this building was the first masonry restructure in the western U.P. at the time, it was built during the mining boom era and much of what was built in that time was made of wood with the impression that it would be built and then people would leave someday and go on to the next mining town or go on to the next town and so when the bank build this building that was their way to say, ‘We are here to stay and that Houghton will always be a community.'”

The hotel makes it know to it’s customers of the history it holds. Each floor has a different style; old money, new money and found money. There are teller windows, salvaged bank boxes and of course the hotel’s namesake.

“There’s a vault in one of the rooms that we kept,” said Julien. “It’s kind of a secret, you have to book the vault to stay in the vault. It has the original vault door. It’s really gorgeous.”

Julien did fill Local 3 in on what guests can experience while staying at her hotel.

“We actually created the hotel with no front desk so that all of the common spaces are welcoming and open to anyone that wants to use them as far as a guest of the hotel,” said Julien. “Our breakfast is all locally created goods. Everything is locally sourced, everything is a very personal feel. We have quite a few rooms that are free standing tubs, fire places and views of the lake. They’re really meant to just wow people and a lot of people we found especially within a 906 area code come here for special occasions, they could even just live down the street, they come for an anniversary. We really make sure that we pay attention to all the special details and that if you’re coming for a special occasion, we’re recognizing that and we’re celebrating that right along with you.”

To lean more about The Vault Hotel, click here.

