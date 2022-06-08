HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Houghton will welcome the first of two summer visits from American Queen Voyage’s Ocean Navigator cruise ship on Friday, June 10. The ship will bring passengers from North America and Western Europe as part of a tour of the Great Lakes.

The visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day itinerary that departed in Chicago. Stops along the cruise’s route include Duluth, Green Bay, Holland, and Thunder Bay as part of the journey through three Great Lakes.

The ship will dock near Roy’s Pasties & Bakery on the Houghton side of the Portage Canal just west of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, according to Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw.

Passengers will disembark from the ship and have the opportunity to explore the waterfront and downtown area of Houghton. They will also be able to participate in local excursions organized by American Queen Voyages.

The boat is estimated to arrive at 8 a.m. Friday morning and depart later that afternoon around 4 p.m.

The Ocean Navigator ship was built in 2001 and was recently refurbished in 2019. The ship is 286’ in length, and is capable of transporting up to 202 guests plus a crew of up to 84. The ship’s deck plan found on aqvoyages.com says the cruise ship “…can easily navigate canals and locks, tranquil bays and hidden ports where larger ships cannot go.”

For more details and information about the cruise industry returning to the Keweenaw, follow the City of Houghton, Visit Keweenaw, and Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce on social media.