COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Applications are now being accepted for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s 7th annual #GivingTuesday.

#GivingTuesday is a way for community members to give back to nonprofit organizations that make Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties more healthful. Copper Shores Community Health Foundation will match a portion of community donations. This year’s event will be held on November 28, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

“So, I would encourage anybody who even thinks that they might be eligible to look into it because even if you don’t end up joining us and raising $5,000 or $50,000, the bigger value is getting the word out there about the work you’re doing,” said Michael H. Babcock, director of Communications & Donor Relations at Copper Shores. “It’s about you know, getting your name in front of new donors that might become supporters of yours for the rest of your time that you’re doing the work you’re doing. So, if you’re interested, make sure you reach out to us and make it happen.”

To be eligible, an organization must be a charitable nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) IRS determination, provide their certified financial audit and/or 990, must be current with their tax status and have their License to Solicit, must not be a religious or educational institution, have a mission related to Copper Shores’s Strategic Goals and Objectives or raise funds for a specific project that relates to those pillars and the organization must be domiciled in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw or Ontonagon counties.

The application is live now at coppershores.org/givingtuesday. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023. If you have any questions, contact the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation at (906) 523-5920 or info@coppershores.org.