UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and Clinics welcome board-certified General Surgeon Rachel Laszko, MD, to its surgical services team.

Dr. Laszko joins Dr. Wendy Frye in delivering a higher level of comprehensive surgical care for patients of all ages in the Keweenaw area. Dr. Laszko is now seeing patients in Houghton and Laurium.

Dr. Laszko specializes in all aspects of general surgery. Her special interests include gastric reflux surgery, bowel surgery, hernia repairs, and endoscopies.

She completed her general surgery residency at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., and earned her doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. Prior to joining Aspirus Health, Dr. Laszko was a general surgeon at MidMichigan Health in West Branch, Mich.

For Dr. Laszko, education is one of the most important parts of the patient’s surgical experience and journey to attain the best possible outcomes. “It is my goal to help my patients understand the decisions we are making together about their health,” Dr. Laszko said. “I aim to be their advocate.”

Dr. Laszko is originally from Midland, Mich. and resides in Houghton. Her interests outside of work include hiking and exploring with her husband and dogs.

Dr. Wendy Frye joined Aspirus Health in February 2021. Dr. Frye has special interests in breast cancer surgery, laparoscopic colon and gallbladder surgery, hernia repair, and endoscopy. Together, Dr. Frye and Dr. Laszko are the only female general surgeons in the Western Upper Peninsula.

Both Dr. Frye and Dr. Laszko are accepting patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 906.337.6560

