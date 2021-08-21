Attention all pasty lovers – Pasty Fest is back

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The 17th annual Main Street Calumet Pasty Festival is set to kick off on Saturday at noon. The festival will be bringing back some fan favorite components such as the pasty bake off, the pasty eating competition, the car show, parade and even your chance to help pick the best pasty.

“It’s a benefit for Main Street Calumet so each of the pasty vendors, each of them will make 100, 4 oz mini pasties so sliders essentially,” Krissy Kovachich a long time Pasty Fest volunteer said. “So what we do is we package one pasty from each vendor into a little package and each are marked with a colored tooth pick. There is 100 of them, so 100 individuals get to buy a pasty package and sample one from each vendor and then whichever one they like the best they take that took colored tooth pick and they take it back to where we are vending pasties at and then they are tallied up and then you have your pasty winner.”

A flea market as well as a rutabaga curling tournament are a few of the new activities you can expect to see at the event. This year attendees can enjoy pasties from Suomi Restaurant, Slim’s Cafe, the Mohawk Superette, Krupps Mini Mart and the Matador on site and from Keweenaw Coffee Works in their shop.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

12:00-4:00pm Craft vendors on 5th, foam party by Calumet Floral, pasty sales, live music, community garden open house, public input on redevelopment and Cool Cars from Near and Far Car Show

11:00am Registration opens for the horseshoe tournament in Agassiz Park

Noon – The Bake-Off commences! kits will be available for sale at the bake-off tent in Keweenaw National Historical Park Visitors Center Parking Lot, the horseshoe tournament kicks off in Agassiz Park

12:00-12:45pm Kids Rutabaga Curling Registration by North End Framing at the community garden in the 400 Block

12:30pm Adults Rutabaga Curling Invitational Curlers vs. Costumes at the community garden in the 400 Block

12:45pm Kids Rutabaga Curling starts in Community Garden, 400 Block of Fifth

2:00pm Pasty Fest Parade, parade route starts at Mine Street and 6th Street Extension and proceeds north on 6th Street Extension to end at Elm Street.

3:00pm Great Deer Chase awards ceremony at Cross Country Sports, Pasty Eating Competition next to Copper World

4:00pm Event ends