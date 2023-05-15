BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Baraga County man was arrested on multiple charges following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPSET, troopers with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop on the man’s vehicle on May 11, 2023. During the stop, police discovered over 40 grams of cocaine along with illegal prescription pills.

Using a search warrant, detectives from UPSET searched man’s home, and found additional illegal prescription pills and multiple guns.

UPSET was assisted by MSP Calumet Post troopers, Baraga County Sheriff’s Deputies, MSP Hometown Security Team, and MSP Negaunee Post K-9.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released pending arraignment in 97th District Court.