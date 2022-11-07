BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine into Baraga County. Detectives reportedly made multiple undercover purchases of drugs from the suspect.

Detectives learned the suspect was traveling back to the UP from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 5 and set up surveillance to locate his vehicle. The vehicle was located on M-189 near Iron River, and was later stopped by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team (HST) and MSP troopers from the Calumet Post near Covington, Michigan.

HST K-9 conducted an exterior search of the vehicle, which indicated illegal drugs were in the vehicle’s engine compartment. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 1/4 of a pound of drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, inside a magnetic storage box in the engine compartment.

An additional search warrant was executed at the man’s residence in Pelkie, Michigan, during which detectives seized 15 handguns, 7 long guns and 2500 rounds of ammunition. Digital scales, a money counter and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The suspect’s name has not been released pending arraignment in 97th District Court in Baraga County. UPSET says the case is being reviewed by the Baraga County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Calumet Post, Baraga County Sheriff and DynamiteTowing.