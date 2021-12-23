BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga Fire Department reminds residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow during the winter.

“We are asking everyone who has a fire hydrant near their house or business to keep at least a three-foot shoveled radius around the hydrant and a cleared path from the hydrant the road,” said BFD Chief Jeff Mayo. “Regularly doing so will allow firefighters to retrieve water in a much safer and more efficient manner.”

The village of Baraga has almost 200 hydrants that firefighters use to suppress fires.

“Clearing snow around the hydrants can save us minutes when seconds count,” BFD Assistant Chief Taylor Mayo added. “Please do your part to help us do ours.”

BFD was established in 1890 and provides fire protection services to Baraga and Baraga township.