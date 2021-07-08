Baraga man arrested for child sexually abusive material

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is announcing the arrest of Kyle Ross Moilanen, 25 of Baraga, for possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Moilanen was arrested following an investigation which stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip.

As a result of the investigation, a search of a residence in the village of Baraga was conducted, and multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized. Moilanen was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession. Moilanen was arraigned in 97 District Court on Friday, July 2.

If convicted, Moilanen faces 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity and 10 years in prison for the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.