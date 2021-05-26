Blood Drive at Calumet Colosseum June 7

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center will host a blood dive on Monday, June 7 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Calumet Colosseum.

The UP Regional Blood Center says the impact of COVID-19 is an urgent need for blood and platelet donors.

“The need for donations is extremely high,” said Christina Asiala, regional director of lab services for Aspirus Health.” “There is always a need for blood. If you are healthy, and feeling well, we hope you’ll consider donating.”

Donations are used in procedures, such as heart surgeries and organ transplants. Blood donors who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies to the virus in their blood plasma which could be used to help seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through blood transfusion, blood centers are taking extra steps during collection to protect donors and staff from the virus.

“With many of our community members being vaccinated for COVID-19, it’s important to know that you’ll need to provide the manufacturers’ name when you come to donate,” said Rachel Heath, coordinator of blood collections for the UP Regional Blood Center. “Upon receiving your vaccination, you should have received a card with information regarding what COVID-19 vaccine you received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you when donating.”

To donate you must be without illness or fever and at least 17 years of age, individuals 16 and under can donate with parental consent. During the appointment you will be asked questions about your health and travel history and your blood pressure, pulse and temperature will be checked. The blood draw often takes less than 10 minutes.

The “Bloodmobile” will be on site to collect donations and provide refreshments for donors. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome, a photo ID and mask is required to donate. For more information call the UP Regional Blood Center at 906-449-1450.