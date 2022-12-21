CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Just after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, deputies from Houghton County Sherriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 25764 Agent Street in Calumet Township.

According to Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, the residence was completely engulfed in flames. One body was located after the fire was put out.

The identity of the body is not being released at this time until a positive notification can be made.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.