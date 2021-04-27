HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Due to a water main break and pressure loss of the water system in Adams Township, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine, which is supplied with municipal drinking water from Adams Township.

Bacteria are common throughout the environment and generally are not harmful. However, whenever a water system is damaged or loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended until the system is tested and confirmed safe for drinking. Water boiled for two minutes or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, coffee, pop, or other beverages, and preparing food until further notice.

This precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect until the main is repaired and results from water sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Another notice will be issued when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

If you have questions during the boil water advisory period, contact Tanya Rule, WUPHD Environmental Health Director, at (906) 482-7382.