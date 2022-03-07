ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a water main break and loss of pressure in the water system in Adams Township, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a precautionary water boil advisory for customers who are supplied with drinking water from Adams Township. The following areas are under the advisory:

Atlantic Mine

City of Hancock

Quincy Hill area of Franklin Township

Portage Township (M-26, Green Acres Road, Dodgeville, Hurontown, Isle Royale #2 Location, Dakota Heights, and Naumkeag Shores on Canal Road)

Any water used for cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or otherwise used for consumption is recommended to be brought to a boil for one minute and then allowed to cool. Bottled water is also a recommended alternative.

The advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

In accordance with the water boil advisory, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says food service establishment operators must follow the instructions in the “Emergency Action Plans for Retail Food Establishments” in order to remain open during the advisory. Restaurants, bars, retail food, and food processors cannot use the water for drinking, making beverages or ice, or for food preparation. A link to this document is posted on the WUPHD website here.

The water main break occurred on Friday, March 4. The break is repaired and water pressure has been restored, but WUPHD says additional measures including flushing and collecting bacteriological samples are being conducted.

For more information, please contact Adams Township Water Department at 906-482-4420 or adamstwp@adamstwp.us. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.