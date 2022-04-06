ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced it will begin work on the first of four bridge repair projects in Ontonagon and Iron Counties next week. The four bridge locations to be worked on are M-64 over the Floodwood River, M-64 over Halfway Creek, US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River, and US-45 over Roselawn Creek.

Work will begin on the bridge on US-45 over Roselawn Creek on Monday, April 11, 2022. MDOT says start dates for other locations will be announced later, and the estimated end date for all projects is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

One alternating lane will be open at the bridges using temporary traffic signals as they are being worked on.

Work being done will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on the four bridge locations.

The total cost of the projects is estimated to be $4.9 million. The work aims to extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.