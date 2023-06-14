HANCOCK/HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Communities in the Copper Country will be celebrating the 63rd anniversary of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge this weekend.

The celebration is a part of the 36th annual Bridgefest. Festivities kick-off Thursday, June 15 and runs through Sunday, June 18.

“The lineup is huge: anything from helicopters coming into a kid’s day on the green to fireworks, the Grand Parade and we have a ski show team coming in,” said Bridgefest Coordinator Katie Schlief. “We have a dunk tank, we have Touch-a-Truck event, we have a classic car show. I mean the list really does just go on. It’s just a huge event. A lot of family fun events and free admission to everything all weekend. Our music lineup is huge. We have Friday night Chad Borgen and the Collective playing from 9 to midnight. We have a full day of music on Saturday starting off with Rewind, then Saturday night headliner is Outlaw’d. We have a lot of food vendors. We have a lot of vendors, we’re actually at 60 plus vendors. So, we’re going to be huge in expanding the park a little bit this weekend.

You can find the full schedule of events on bridgefestfun.com.