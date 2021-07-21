Bridges Out of Poverty program aimed to reduce generational poverty in the Copper Country

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Late last week about 100 community members were introduced to Bridges Out of Poverty – a program Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is committed to bringing to Michigan’s Copper Country to help reduce generational poverty in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

“Eyes were opened during these sessions,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “Generational poverty is a serious issue in our community. Bridges Out of Poverty is going to help build our community’s understanding of its effects, and more importantly help our friends and neighbors find their way out of the vicious cycle poverty creates.”

Treasure McKenzie led sessions introducing the program on Thursday and Friday in Houghton. The programs focused on defining poverty and discussing the multitude of solutions that are possible by utilizing the framework of Bridges Out of Poverty. McKenzie is the Bridges Out of Poverty Director in Muskogee, Oklahoma, which is about 10 years into the Bridges Out of Poverty implementation.

“This is a systems-change approach,” McKenzie said of Bridges Out of Poverty constructs. “It has allowed Muskogee to make huge strides in addressing and combatting the effects of poverty. I met a lot of great people this week and feel confident similar results will be seen in this community.”

The training was the first step of implementing Bridges Out of Poverty in Michigan’s Copper Country. The next step will be creating a multi-sector steering committee for Bridges Out of Poverty to create a framework and timeline.

“Over the coming years you’re going to hear a lot about Bridges Out of Poverty,” said Store. “We are going to work hard to implement a program our community will be incredibly proud of. Many families will be impacted and find their way out of poverty because of the experience.”

If anyone in the community is interested in helping out with this program or learning more about it – email info@phfgive.org.